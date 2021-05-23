Elizabeth “Liz” A. Grubb, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” A. Grubb, 87, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, peacefully didn’t wake on Thursday, May 20.

Liz was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth Vincent and Mary Zaken.

Elizabeth lived a fulfilling life as a mother, grandmother, wife, sister and aunt.

She worked for General Electric in Warren, Ohio, for about 10 years.

She enjoyed being a homemaker, was amazing at sewing, an incredible bowler and loved gardening. Her strength and tenacity were unmatched as was her apple pie. Her siblings, whom she helped raise, affectionately referred to her as “Sis.” She found the greatest joy in life being a mother to her son and a grandmother to her grandchildren.

Liz made her loving home in Leavittsburg; for 44 years, she shared it with the love of her life Clarence “Les” Grubb.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Marti) Grubb; two granddaughters, Maxana and Mallory; eight sisters; one brother and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank dear friends, Marilyn and John, for all their kindness and caring they had shown Liz over the years.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Father Christopher Cicero, will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the services, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment take place privately at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.

Masks will be required at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left to the family at carlwhall.com.

Instead of flowers, Liz would want you to express your love to those you value. Take a friend to lunch, telephone a loved one or spend time with family. Now is a gift, that is why they call it the present.

