Elizabeth Lenora Walker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Lenora Walker, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 1, 1930, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of the late Howard and Florence Strawser.

On March 14, 1952, she married Herman Walker. They shared 62 years of marriage until his passing February 23, 2014.

She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Elizabeth was a longtime member at West Mecca Bible Methodist Church. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears and music boxes. Elizabeth loved watching wrestling with her husband.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Darlene (Bob) Saylor of Arkansas, Robert (Debbie) Walker of Warren, Ohio, Judy (Jim) Newsome of Warren, OH and Donna (David) Ullom of Warren, Ohio. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Hay; two brothers and two sisters.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Bill Mazey will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue Unit #9 Youngstown, OH 44505, in her memory.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family at www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: