LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth B. Houser, 65, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away May 12, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 26, 1957 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Jonathan and Louise (Elliman) Huber.

Elizabeth was loved by many and was passionate about art. She particularly loved abstract art and believed that it kept your mind open to new ideas. Elizabeth loved her family and her cats.

She is survived by her sons, Greg Pavelchak of Warren and Jonathan Pavelchak of Leavittsburg; along with her siblings, Laura, Stephanie, Art and Yvonne.

There will be no services at this time. Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

