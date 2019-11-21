Elizabeth Ann Ranttila, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Ranttila, 82, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born December 6, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alex Wolanzyk, Sr. and the late Ann (Horvat) Wolanzyk.

On June 4, 1960, she married David Ranttila, Sr.

Elizabeth graduated from Leavittsburg High School and was a loving wife and mother.

She was also a cherished member of First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

She is survived by her son, David J. (Barbara) Ranttila, Jr. of Canfield, Ohio; two daughters, Cheryl (Andrew) Zaben of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Teresa (Greg) Boggs of Newton Falls, Ohio; five grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and two great -grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Alex (Martha) Wolanzyk of Southington, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David John Ranttila, Sr.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

