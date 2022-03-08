WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Hall, 81, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born August 1, 1940 in Middlefield, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Gazella (Kovach) Petrick.

On April 25 1970 she married Donald B. Hall, and they spent 48 years together until his passing in 2018.

Elizabeth enjoyed playing bingo.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy M. Petrick, Donald B. Hall, Jr., Daniel T. Hall and daughter, Eleanor M. Hall, grandchildren, Lindsey, Kevin, Ashley and Destini, as well as nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband

A graveside service will take place on March 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Southington Graham Cemetery. Friends and family may gather from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.