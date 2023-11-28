YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elgin “Cooley High” DeWitt Haynes, 61, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 12, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Eddie B. and the late Essie M. (Owens) Haynes.

Elgin was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, where he boxed in the Golden Gloves.

He loved music, writing music, playing the keyboard, dog training, fishing, and cars.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Dawsheen T. Haynes DC of Haslet, Texas, Elgin D. Haynes of Zanesville, Ohio, Elijah D. Haynes of Zanesville, Ohio, and Elesha S. Haynes of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; sister, Erinika Haynes; nephew, Eric J. Haynes; grandchildren, Elias, Dylan, Erin, Mason, and Maddox; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Erica Haynes.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.