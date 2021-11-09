Elena C. Celedonia, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio – (MyValleyTributes) – Elena “Ellie” Celedonia, 99, of Niles, OH, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Monday, November 8, 2021.

She was born June 22, 1922 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the daughter of Michael Spagnuolo and Elizabeth Marino Spagnuolo.

Moving to Ohio as a young girl, she graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1940.

She was married to Peo M. Celedonia who passed away January 1980.

She was a homemaker all her adult life who took great care of her family.

She volunteered at Hillside Hospital until the age of 90.

She will be deeply missed by her two sons, Tom at home in Niles, Ohio and Jim (Peggy) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Joel (Ashleigh) of Spring, Texas, Justin (Anne) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kaylin of Dayton, Ohio, Megan of Ashland, Kentucky and Sarah (Robyn) of Lenoir City, Tennessee; and her great-granddaughter, Ellie Rose of Texas. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Ann Boyd of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Jill Sandy (Jim “Duke”) of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by five sisters; Gilda DeCapito, Ada Rossi, Angela Nori Congilio, Mary Ann Rossi and an infant sister Angela.



There are no calling hours or services at this time. A Celebration of her Life is being planned for what would have been her 100th birthday in June of next year.

Cremation has taken place through Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made in her memory to the Rescue Mission of Warren or the Salvation Army of Warren.

