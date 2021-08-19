Eleanor Sophie Hannison, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Sophie Hannison, 85, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Hospice House.



She was born December 11, 1935, in Newton Falls, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Catherine (Saszycki) Sosnicki.



On April 28, 1956, she married Nicholas G. Hannison. They shared 58 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing December 10, 2014.



She was a 1953 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

Eleanor worked for the State Highway Patrol for 30 years.

She was active with the Newton Falls class reunion committee and the State Highway Patrols retirees.

She enjoyed reading, traveling, going out to dinner and taking care of her husband, Nick.



She is survived by her nieces, Susan (Don Patton) Sosnick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Patricia (John) Domino of North Ridgeville, Ohio; nephew, Michael (Paula) Sosnick of Beloit, Ohio; great-nieces, Kristen (Joel) Malhoit and Michele (Zach) Kiger; great-nephews, Greg Domino and Stephen Sosnick; great-great-nephew, Gavin Domino and two on the way; cousins, Robert Warner of Clinton, Ohio and Valerie English of The Villages, Florida and Goddaughters, Betty Ann Burns and Bonnie Allinger.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.



Interment will be in Newton Falls Westside Cemetery, Newton Falls, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Champion Fire Department, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.