Eleanor Louise Palya, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Louise Palya, 94, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born April 12, 1927, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph Duttko and the late Anna (Ondrish) Duttko.

She was a graduate of Uniontown High School.

She worked for Rapid Poulson Laundry for about 30 years, but most will remember her as an “Avon Lady” for close to 50 years.

She loved shopping and used to do some embroidery and sewing in the past. Eleanor also enjoyed going out with some friends once a month.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Rudy (Joyce) Palya of Freedom, Ohio; daughter, Bernadette Lach-Palya; brother, Joseph Duttko, Jr., of Niles, Ohio; seven grandchildren, as well as, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bernard “Bernie” J. Palya and sister, Anna Mae Tringo.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Father Christopher Cicero will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 6, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

