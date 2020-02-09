Eldora J. Harris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eldora Jane Harris, 73, of Warren, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born on October 5, 1946 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Seaborn) Moorhead.

Eldora worked for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for many years, prior to retiring. She also worked as a bus driver for the Fairhaven School.

She enjoyed being with her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

Eldora is survived by three daughters, Heather (Timothy) Smallsreed of Howland, Jennifer Harris of Warren and Maryjane (Jacob) Biery of Southington. She also leaves behind five siblings, Jacqueline (Herman) Cameron, John Moorhead, Henry Moorhead, Phuong Hoant and Thai Chau; nine grandchildren, Ta’Layshah, Alekzender, Ethan, Mason, Zavirel, Christian, Natalya, Izamae and Izaac and her best friend, Granny Charpawtosky.

Besides her parents, Eldora was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Hipkins.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.