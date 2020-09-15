Efthalia T. Hazinakis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Efthalia T. Hazinakis, 89, of Warren, passed away early Monday morning, September 14th, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 28, 1931 in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of the late Efthemos and Argero (Pavlos) Poulos.

Efthalia was a 1949 graduate of Cambridge High School and worked in the eatery at Kmart for many years, retiring in 1996. More recently she worked at the Saratoga Restaurant in Warren, until 2007.

She married Constantinos P. Hazinakis on August 6, 1953. They shared more than 64 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death March 12, 2018.

Efthalia was a past member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

She enjoyed knitting and was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. Efthalia was a kind, caring, and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her three children; Patroclos “Pat” Hazinakis, Efthemos “Tom” Hazinakis, and Stamatia “Tia” Hazinakis, all of Warren. She also leaves behind two sisters; Evangeline (Angelo) Kallipolitis, of Zanesville and Sultana Kougendakis, of Columbus; six grandchildren; Kosta (Cindy) Hazinakis, Ryan and John Hazinakis, Angie Alberini, Rachel (Joe) Millik and Brittany Curtis; nine great-grandchildren and one soon to be born and a great-great granddaughter, Amelia.

Besides her husband and parents, Efthalia was preceded in death by a son, Stamatios “Sam” Hazinakis and three sisters; Dorothy Pandelos, Joan Betsacon and Dolly Bryan.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to the current public health situation those in attendance are required to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing protocols.

Efthalia will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.