Edwin R. Gensburg, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin R. Gensburg, 71, of Vienna, Ohio passed away November 27, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 12, 1948 in Jamestown, North Dakota, a son of the late Walter Gensburg and Elaine M. Ennis.

Edwin married the former Janice Palmer and they have been together 36 years.

Edwin proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He later retired from Copperweld CSL.

Edwin enjoyed gardening and boating. He was also a member of Vienna Fish and Game Club. Edwin loved his family and will be missed by them, along with his North Dakota family, his neighborhood family and his dog, Bella.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Gensburg of Vienna, Ohio; son, Christopher Gensburg; daughter, Deborah Rutledge; son, James Hoon; son, Michael Gensburg; a brother; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents and stepparents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother

Per Edwin’s wishes, cremation will take place with no services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.