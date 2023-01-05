WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin L. McFarland, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born June 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Edwin H. McFarland and the late Geraldine Redmond McFarland and her husband Hank T. Allison, who raised him.

Edwin’s work experience included 13 years at Peerless Electric, four years at Wean Engineering and 30 years at Packard Electric as a tool and die maker, retiring in 1991.

He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the DAV, AMVETS and VFW.

After his retirement, Edwin and his wife Sandra thoroughly enjoyed spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona. He served on the Board of the 717 Credit Union and enjoyed square dancing, pitching horseshoes and bowling. Edwin attended North Mar Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra G. McFarland of Warren; three daughters, Cindy L. Cyphert of Stevensville, MD, Debbie (Carmen) Brunelli of Niles, Ohio and Sharon McFarland of Champion, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brandon, Brian and Monica; two step grandchildren, Christopher and Carrie; six great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren along with three nieces and two nephews; one stepbrother; one half-sister, a half brother and two brother-in-laws.

In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by his brother, Robert C. McFarland; and one half-brother, one step-sister, and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Pastor Myron Daum will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the funeral home. (330) 394-7573

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Rd. SE Warren, OH 44484 or North Mar Christian and Alliance Church, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.