Edward V. Smith, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward V. Smith, 89, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away on April 25, 2020 at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born January 31, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Victor Smith and the Mary Tombor.

He married the love of his life, Billie Jo (Fenton) Smith on October 20, 1951.

Edward served as a police officer for the Warren Police Department for 32 years. He worked as a detective, also in the bank fraud, juvenile and homicide divisions.

Edward was also a veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II and the Korean Conflict.

He was a Mason with the Old Erie Lodge No. 3. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Edward is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Smith; son, Robert E. Smith of Bristolville, Ohio; a grandson, Zachary T. Smith of Florida; nieces, Carol (Charlie) Stein of Champion and Debbie (Wayne) Carter of Georgia; a nephew, Bill (Pat) Thomas of Texas and a loving dog, Cooper.

Besides his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his sons, David E. and Thomas J. Smith and also his two brothers.

A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home of Warren, Ohio.