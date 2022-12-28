SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Thomas Arkwright, 83, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 10, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late George Arkwright and the late Gladys (Cuddeback) Arkwright.

Edward was employed as a mail carrier/clerk with Columbiana County Postal Service for 32 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Edward loved reading, particularly U.S. History. He enjoyed going on trips and taking backroads. Edward liked bragging about and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was known to scroll on Facebook and watch Fox News. You could always find him tinkering in his Man Cave or telling stories about his life journeys. His wife and family meant the most to him.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Callahan) Kovar of Southington, Ohio, whom he married August 19, 1988; children, Debra (William) Ritchie of North Ft. Myers, Florida, Cheryl (Mark) Kholos of Salem, Ohio, Carol “CJ” (Kevin) Dickman of Salem, Ohio, Edward (Georgie) Arkwright, Jr. of Leetonia, Ohio and Elizabeth (Michael) Kidd of Boardman, Ohio; stepsons, Kevin and Jerry Kovar; brother-in-law, Larry “Bro” Ringler; sister-in-law, Eloise; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Interment will be held in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.

Edward was an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Healthy Hearts and Paws in Edward’s honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.