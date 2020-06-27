Edward John Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward John Jones, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

He was born February 26, 1950, in Perry, Georgia, the son of the late Milton Jones, Sr. and the late Wanda Day.

Edward was a roofer.

He was a member of the American Legion and loved spending time with his family.

He was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army having served from April 11, 1967 until March 12, 1970.

Edward is survived by his daughters, Heidi Jones and Heather Jones both of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle, Kayla, Kaitlyn, Kory and Kathryn; great-grandchildren, Karina and Karter; brother, Milton David, Jr. and sisters, Barbara Collier and Carol Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Michele Jones; his father who raised him, Rex Anderson; and brother-in-law, John Collier.

He was also preceded in death by his dear friends, William Berry and Kevin Skaggs.

In accordance with Edward’s wishes no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.

