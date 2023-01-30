WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Prusak, 89, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Community Skilled Nursing Home.

He was born July 30, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John Prusak and the late Adeli (Steiniger) Prusak.

Edward served his country in the U.S. Army overseas during the Korean War.

Edward was a salesman for Schwebel’s Bakery for 25 years.

He enjoyed playing and watching baseball and was a great golfer.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Irene M. Prusak of Warren, Ohio; children, Lori, Christine, Kathy, Edward and Kenny, along with a stepdaughter, Marilyn (Lewis) Monti of Cortland, Ohio. Also surviving are many grandchildren, including Kerri Saddi and a great-grandson, Michael Saddi.

Four brothers and a sister preceded in death.

Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Westview Cemetery, Vernon Township.