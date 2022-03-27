BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hudock, 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away on March 26, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born October 19, 1941 in Clymer, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Gus and Mary (Boston) Hudock.

Edward graduated from high school and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps.

Following his honorable discharge from the marines he became a Millwright and eventually retired from the Arcelor Mittal Corporation after 42 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. Edward was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was very handy at fixing things and was known as a “jack of all trades.” Edward also enjoyed playing board games and restoring old cars. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou Hudock of Bristolville, Ohio; daughter, Jody (Nick) Brown of Champion, Ohio; grandson, David Brown; great-grandson, Logan Brown; niece, Rose (Randy) Wheat and a great-niece, Rachel (Scott) Wheat.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Helen Berish.

A private service will be held.

Interment will be in the Southington Reformed Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

