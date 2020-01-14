Edward Gene Crawford, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Eddie” Gene Crawford, 74, of Warren, Ohio, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born August 30, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Owen Isaac and the late Opal Pamelia (Blakeley) Crawford.

Eddie owned and operated his own business “Mr. Ed’s Auto Repair”. He was a car person and enjoyed working on them.

Eddie was a friend of Bill W.

He is survived by his brother, Richard T. Crawford of Warren, Ohio, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and Harold Crawford.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling these arrangements.

Please make any contributions in his memory to the funeral home to help offset his funeral expenses.

