Edward E. Bogna, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Bogna, 91, of Warren, went home to Heaven, Saturday evening, February 6, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born July 10, 1929, in Warren, the son of the late Peter and Susie (Hammercheck) Bogna and grew up during the Great Depression.



Ed joined the U.S. Army at 17 and served in the occupation forces in Japan during World War II.

He came home and received his GED and went to diesel mechanics school in Tennessee.

He came back to Warren and worked as a welder for Republic and WCI Steel, retiring after 36 years of service.



He was of the Roman Catholic faith and believed in salvation through Jesus Christ.

He was an avid hunter, supporter of the 2nd Amendment and an NRA member. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion.

Ed enjoyed the outdoors, mowing the grass and planting a garden into his 80’s. He loved football and telling stories and jokes and had a great punchline delivery. He had a strong personality. Most people who met him remembered him and they each had their own “Ed” story. Until the time of his death, he was of clear mind and kept up with politics and local news.



Ed is survived by two daughters, Margaret A. “Peggy” Mines, of Howland and Catherine L. (Patsy) Naples, of Warren; he also leaves behind five grandchildren, Kimberly Mines (Robert Zamarelli), Joseph (Angel) Naples, John (Min) Naples, Kara (Jason) Chamberlin and James Naples and six great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents; Ed was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Bogna and a sister, Elaine Sicora.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.



Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 15, at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.



He will be laid to rest in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.



Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward E. Bogna, please visit our Tribute Store.