Edward C. Hock, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Hock, Jr., 67, of Parma Heights, formerly of Warren, passed away unexpectedly, early Tuesday, August 4, at his residence.

He was born January 7, 1953 in Warren, the son of Edward C. and Virginia M. (Lawhorn) Hock.

Eddie was a 1971 graduate of Labrae High School and he attended Youngstown State University, achieving an associate degree.

He was employed as a foreman with General Motors Lordstown and Delphi Packard Electric for more than 25 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as a military police officer.

He is survived by two children, Edward C. Hock IV of Warren and Jessica D. Hock of Austintown. He also leaves behind a sister, Linda Riachy of Warren and four grandchildren, James, Jude, Madison and Jesse.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Mark Reese officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Those attending are asked and expected to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols. Also, if you are not planning to stay for the services, it is kindly asked that you promptly depart the funeral home upon paying respects to the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Trumbull County Veterans Services, 253 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

