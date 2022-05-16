SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Anthony Ludwig Dulka, 93, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home after succumbing to a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born December 1, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Ludwig Dulka and Helen (Wieinger) Dulka.

On June 18, 1949, he married the former Martha Rayle. She survives and had been his primary caregiver for the last five years, they had been married 73 years.

Ed’s passion was his faith, serving many positions at the churches he attended. He loved the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of which he was a part of for many years.

Outside of church, he loved building things as he had a construction business for years and then worked as a maintenance manager at Vincentian Sisters of Charity until his retirement. He trained many young men in construction.

His good humor was quite contagious and he is well remembered for it.

Fishing was another joy of Ed’s, whether in Canada or locally if there was an opportunity he would go fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Martha “Polly” Dulka of Southington, Ohio; children, Ed (Doreen) Dulka, Richard (Glenda) Dulka, Frank Krevas, Daniel (Cheryl) Hess, John (Norma) Hausen, Robert (Karen) Hausen, Wayne (Karen) Wires, Bonnie (Jeff) Waid, Wendy Dulka, Tammy McPherson and Rose Dulka; daughter-in-law, Janet Merritt; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Clifford Meritt and Jerry Grochowski.

There will be a private family service held, where Pastor Dave Holbrook will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.