WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Alan Sardich, 62, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born January 30, 1959, in West Palm Beach, Florida, the son of the late Steven and Donis (Gillespie) Sardich.

Edward had a masonry business and worked in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. He is leaving many memories he created as a mason. Edward will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Donis (Gillespie) Sardich of Warren, Ohio; son, Robert; brother, David (Cathy) Sardich of Apollo, Pennsylvania; nephews, David (Julie) Sardich II and Joshua (Mallory) Sardich; nieces, Nikia, Amber, Jamie and Elaina Cady; great-nephews, Mason Sardich, Colton Sardich, Michael, Dylan, Garrett, Ryan and Zachary; and great-nieces, Paige, Ella and Lily.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his long-time partner, Marlene and brother, Timothy Sardich.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Kenneth Kubichek will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

