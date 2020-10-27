Edna Viola Cribbs, Niles Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Viola Cribbs, 84, of Niles, Ohio passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty.

She was born January 16, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Irvin Cribbs Sr.and Edna Viola (Prussia) Cribbs.

She moved to Niles in 1947 with her family and graduated from Niles High School in 1954. After graduation, she attended Zion Bible College in Providence, Rhode Island and graduated in 1957.

She served as Lay Leader for several years at Grace United Methodist Church in Warren. At her time of passing, she was a member of the United Methodist Church in Niles.

Edna also retired from the Prudential Office in Warren.

She is survived by her sister, Minnie C. Blose of Niles, Ohio; caregivers nephew and wife, Richard and Stephanie Blose of Warren, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen Zezzo, Jane Linden, Jerry Cribbs and Lois Ann Cribbs; and brothers, John Jacob Cribbs and Ira Irvin Cribbs, Jr.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m at the funeral home on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

More stories from WKBN.com: