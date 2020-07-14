Edna L. Porterfield, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna L. Porterfield, 91, of Warren, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland.

She was born April 21, 1929, in Point Marion, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Edward F. and Marie F. (Voshel) Jeffries.

Edna was employed as a cafeteria manager at Kmart for four years and also worked as a private health care provider for ten years.

She was a member of the Community of Christ Church and enjoyed reading, puzzles and music. Most of all, Edna enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Linda Fields of Prichard, West Virginia, Janet (Roger) Cox, of Warren, and Deborah (Sonny) Miller, of Mansfield. She also leaves behind a sister, Judy Roberts, of Niles; sixteen grandchildren; forty-three great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Henry “Don” Porterfield, whom she married in June of 1968; a son, Doug Layne, three brothers, Robert, Frank and Chuck Jeffries; and four sisters, Verna Mullins, Dorthea Layne, Barb Thompson and Carol Allen.

In accordance with Edna’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

She will be laid to rest with her parents in the Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.