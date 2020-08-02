Edna Claire Hinkle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Claire Hinkle, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away on August 1, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 29, 1935 in Cowen, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ellis and Florence (Smallwood) Gray.

Edna was a graduate of Cowen High School and worked as head of the print room at Packard Electric, retiring after 22 years.

She was a very smart woman, who loved reading and solving puzzles.

Edna is survived by her daughters, Linda Hornik of Atlanta, Georgia Karen Butler of Warren, Ohio, Gail London of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Robin (Chris) Butler, Tommy Hornik, Nicole (Eric) Karweik and Bryan Hionas; great-grandchildren, Haley Kish, Ilona Kish, Lailah Butler and Alexander Karweik; niece, Sara Jo (Bob) Brookfield; son-in-law, Ron Horni; daughter-in-law, Terri Hathaway.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James K. Hathaway, Sr.; second husband, Walter Hinkle; her parents; sister, Lois Bradley; three sons, James, Jr, Dana and Mark Hathaway.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

