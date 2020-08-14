Edith Shirley Moyer, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith Shirley Moyer, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

She was born October 27, 1931 in Green Bank, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ira King and the late Blanche King.

She graduated from Elkins High School in Elkins, West Virginia.



After high school, she moved to McConnelsville, Ohio, where she met her future husband, Dale Newsom.

While in McConnelsville, she worked as a Veteran Service Officer, helping veterans obtain needed benefits and services. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as secretary for many years. She was honored for her work with the Auxiliary.



After her husband’s death, Edith moved to Zanesville, Ohio to attend classes at Ohio University in Zanesville as she always wanted to further her knowledge.

She was a voracious reader, enjoyed attending cultural events and was always volunteering to help others. After retirement, she was known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens, as well as, her baking and candy making skills. She was active and served as an officer in PERI, Public Employee Retirees, Inc. She was an advocate for issues affecting public employee retirees and attended local and state events. She also organized and led trips for retirees.



Edith is survived by her daughter, Brenda Dalene Newsom of Columbus, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Glen Newsom and daughters, Rebecca Ann Newsom and Connie Sue Newsom.



Cremation has taken place and there will not be services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio was honored to serve the family.



The family requests that material contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite #270, Cleveland, Ohio or the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio, in her memory.

More stories from WKBN.com: