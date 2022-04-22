WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith L. Fee, 97, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

She was born February 10, 1925, in Bad Ems, Germany, the daughter of the late Josef and Maria (Schnettler) Driessang. Edith came to the United States in 1957.

Edith graduated from the Koblenz Photography Institute in Germany.

She was employed by Pryce’s Champion Pharmacy for 26 years, as a pharmacy clerk.

Edith was a member of the Champion Presbyterian Church, where she was active with the Ladies Aid Society.

Her husband, William T. Fee, whom she married November 16, 1954, passed away ten years prior to the day of Edith’s passing, April 21, 2012.

She is survived by two sons, Rex D. (Cathy) Fee of Warren, Ohio and Michael P. (Patti) Fee of Suffolk, Virginia; four grandchildren, York (Tara) Fee, Taryn (PJ) Jajcinovic, Taylor (Brad) Novinger and Carly Fee and great-grandchildren, Clayton and Kai Jajcinovic, Garret and Clair Novinger, Maevyn Fee and McKynlee Barrickman.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mimi, Elfriede and Irene.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Champion Presbyterian Church, where Rev. Stephen Stelle will officiate.

A gathering to follow the memorial service.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Presbyterian Church, in her memory.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Suites at Continuing Health Care, Buckeye Hospice Palliative Care, and HomeMain Helpers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

