WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith L. Ross, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born January 31, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph Vennetti and the late Virginia (Testa) Vennetti.

Edith graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1953 and was employed at the former General Electric Lamp Plant in Warren.

She was a homemaker/housewife and enjoyed baby sitting the neighborhood children. Edith was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa (Curtis) LeMon of Champion, Ohio and Diana Hickman of Warren, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jennifer Hickman and Tyler (Chelsea) LeMon; a brother, Joseph (Linda) Vennetti of Howland, Ohio, along with many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Ross; two grandchildren and a sister.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services; she will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

