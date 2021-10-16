Edith Heyne-Holmstrom, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith Heyne-Holmstrom, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born May 18, 1930 in the Bronx, New York to Ernest and Erna Mueller.

Edith grew up in Clifton New Jersey, where she graduated from Clifton High School in 1948 and earned an Associate in Arts degree from Fairleigh Dickenson College in 1950.

In 1952, she married William Heyne and for 26 years was a homemaker. She lived in New Jersey, West Virginia, Michigan and settled in Warren, Ohio in 1972.

Her parents and first husband preceded her in death. In 1990 she married James Holmstrom of Warren, Ohio with whom she has shared extensive travel, good friends, families and a wonderful and happy 31-year marriage.

Besides her husband, James Holmstrom, she leaves behind two sons, William (Robin) and Steven (Susan) Heyne; grandchildren, Joshua (Amy), Zachary (Melissa), Billy, Adison and Christian Heyne; two stepsons, Karl (Maria) and Todd (Deb) Holmstrom; one stepdaughter, Sandy (Mike) Pedersen; grandchildren, Alex Pedersen, Katie, Jamie, Van, Maya and James Holmstrom and great-granddaughters, Leia, Hunter and Brooklyn Heyne.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Living Lord Lutheran Church, 851 Niles Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484 on Friday, November 12, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at the church on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that “you have a good dinner at a locally owned restaurant, drink the good bottle of wine that you’ve been saving, or spend time with loved ones after turning off your phone.”

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.