Edith “Edie” Maria Lezaic, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith “Edie” Maria Lezaic, 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Warren Health and Rehab.

She was born December 1, 1941 in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harry E. Nichols and the late Eleanor (Blair) Nichols.

On June 6, 1959 she married Sava Lezaic and they spent the last 61 wonderful years together.

Edie graduated from Carmichael High School class of 1959.

She was a licensed beautician who at one point owned a hair salon above the Fisher Clothing Store in Warren. She went on to work at Delphi Packard Electric for 37 years where she was secretary of the 717 Union and a member of the AFL-CIO.

Edie volunteered at the gift shop at Hillside Hospital and also as a candy striper at St. Joe’s.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Warren.

She loved swimming, going for bikes rides when she could, walking the trails and playing and listening to her Christian music. She would walk for the March of Dimes and she used to collect for different charities at Packard Electric.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sava Lezaic of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Pamela Pannell of Warren, Ohio; son, Eric Sava Lezaic of Cortland, Ohio; daughters, Jill Eleanor Lezaic and Laura-Lynn Reed, both of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; sister, Janet Carnicom of Port Clinton, Ohio; grandchildren, Chaz Michael Lezaic, Whitney Marie Clark, Porsha Elizabeth Pannell, Jacob Lezaic and Isaac Lezaic;, great-grandchildren, Gieonni Love’ James, Cherish Sa’luv Moore, Michael J. Pannell, Milan Pamela Lynn and James Quenton Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Gerald E. Nichols, Marian R. Swift, Duane Nichols and Harold E. Nichols.

According to her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

