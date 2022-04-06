LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith Ann Maurer, 81 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born February 4, 1941 in Coshocton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold A. Murray and the late Gertrude E. (Reddick) Murray.

Edith was a full time homemaker with her large family but she did work at the Wagon Wheel in Leavittsburg as a bartender for a period of time.

She enjoyed shopping and trips to Mountaineer but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Barbara (Daniel) Glista, William (Becky) Maurer, Randy (Kelly) Maurer, Sherry Jerina, John Maurer, Sandy (Mark) Fuller and Charles (Sheri) Maurer; sisters, Polly and Charlotte, as well as 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil A. Maurer, Jr.; parents; son, James Maurer and also siblings, Harold A. “Junior”, Bill, Ethel, David, Arthur, Ronnie, Carol and Tommy.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no public services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements for cremation.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.