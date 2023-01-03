WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edgar Paul Wilfong, 77, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 9, 1945, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, a son of the late Walter R. and the late Mamie (Tenney) Wilfong.

On June 22, 1968, he married the former Dorothy Elston. They have shared 54 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a mechanic, liked helping others and spending time with his family. Edgar worked for Duramax Marine as a factory worker.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wilfong of West Farmington, Ohio; sons, Paul Bryan (Karen) Wilfong, Roger (Mindy) Wilfong of North Jackson, Ohio, Randy (April) Wilfong of Orwell, Ohio and Carl (Stephanie) Wilfong of Southington, Ohio; sisters, Shirley Mosely and Betty Carpenter; brother, Cecil Wilfong; grandchildren, Kalina (Matt), Kodie, Klarissa and Kate; two great-grandsons and one great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, Verl, Harley, Earl and Darrell Wilfong and sisters, Hazel Bean and Elsie Kessler.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where David Hall will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

