Eddy Ray Marsh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eddy Ray Marsh, 76, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born February 16, 1945 in Newton Falls, Ohio, a son of the late Marvin D. Marsh and the late Effie I. (Harris) Marsh.

On August 7, 1965 he married the love of his life, Carolyn and they spent 51 years together until her passing in 2017.

Eddy was a graduate of Newton Falls High School Class of 1964 and was employed as a steel worker at American Welding for 25 years.

He was a past member and greeter at First Assembly of God and was a present member of Victory Christian Church Warren Campus.

He enjoyed gardening, bowling and golfing including the First Assembly Golf League. He was a tinkerer and had creative ways of solving problems.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Barbra (Richard) Collier and Dixie Marsh, both of Warren, Ohio; granddaughters, Kimberly (Michael) Yergan and Abigail Collier; great-grandchildren, Judah and Noah Yergan, as well as his sisters, Kathryn (Jim) Barnhart of Newton Falls, Ohio and Karen (Mark) Thomas of Vienna, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn M. (Johnston) Marsh; his parents, as well as his three brothers, Larry, Marvin David and Donny Marsh.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Victory Christian Center Warren Campus, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to services. We ask that you wear a face mask during calling hours and service at the church.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

