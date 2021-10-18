Earl Wayne Rutherford, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Wayne Rutherford, Sr., 71, of Exchange, West Virginia passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia with his family by his side.

He was born May 1, 1950 in Exchange, West Virginia, the son of the late Ervin Rutherford, Sr. and Doris (Knight) Rutherford.

Earl retired from General Motors Lordstown as a laborer.

He was involved with the AA Community and attended meetings with his son, Earl. He was active with Cutlips Baptist Church and attended regularly with his son Eugene. Earl was a giving man and loved his family. He had a vision and made it a reality by building his “dream home” for him and his family in West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. Rutherford; children, Earl (Vicki) Rutherford, Jr. of Mantua, Ohio, Brenda (Greg) Dye of Southington, Ohio, Eli (Amanda Pompeo) Rutherford of Windham, Ohio, Eugene (Sandra) Rutherford of Frametown, West Virginia and Edward (Sonya) Rutherford of Rootstown, Ohio; siblings, John (Michelle) Rutherford, Sue Brady-Rosado, Helen Johnson, Doris (Bill) Pogue, Ferrell “Shorty” (Debbie) Rutherford, George (Cindy) Rutherford, Sr. and Ervin (Kathy) Rutherford, Jr.; 22 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eric Rutherford and a brother, Fred Rutherford.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Windham Cemetery, Windham, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to Earl’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.