Earl S. Casterline, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl S. Casterline, 80, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born February 24, 1939, in Cortland, Ohio, a son of the late Luzern P. and Dolly (Never) Casterline.

Earl was a graduate of Chalker High School.

He worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he worked on the C.S.A. “Common Support Military Aircraft” and the L-1011 TriJet Aircraft for 18 years.

He was an avid book collector and was very proud of being able to donate over 20,000 books and journals to various libraries, museums and other learning institutions.

Earl was an honorary member of the General Omar Bradley Foundation and a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his daughters, Bonita (Joseph) Speare of Warren, Ohio and Cynthia (Jon Lengel) Casterline of Leavittsburg, Ohio; twin sons, Terry and Gary Casterline, both of Howland, Ohio; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and sister, Mary Jane Heddon of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Casterline and three brothers, Paul, Karl and Al Casterline.

A gathering of friends will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in his memory.