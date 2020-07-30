Earl J. Hogenmiller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl J. Hogenmiller, 93, of Warren, Ohio passed away at Vibra Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was born April 29, 1927 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph F. Hogenmiller and the late Flora A. (Henry) Hogenmiller.

On October 29, 1949 he married Michelina DiPerna and they have spent the last 70 years together.

After high school, Earl joined the Army and served for 18 months with the 3rd Armored Division in Germany.

When he returned home, Earl got a job as an Office Technician with United Telephone Company, he eventually retired in 1983 after 31 years of service.

He was a tinkerer of sorts, always working around the house. When he was younger he loved to swim.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, Michelina Hogenmiller of Warren; a son, Jeff Hogenmiller of Warren; two grandsons, Anthony Hogenmiller and Michael Rumbaugh, along with several nieces and nephews.

Earl was preceded in death his parents; his oldest son, Dennis Hogenmiller and a sister, Lois Danko.

In accordance with Earl’s wishes their will be no calling hours or services, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 31, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

