WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Edward Keeney, 81, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after short illness.

He was born June 4, 1940 in Orient, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edgar N. Keeney and the late Roberta I. (Walters) Keeney.

On June 5, 1964, he married Margaret Stewart.

Earl worked as a Candy and Tobacco Salesman at Albert Guarnieri and Co. for 55 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. Earl had the honor of placing flowers in a ceremony at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Earl attended Warren First Assembly of God. He coordinated and prepared banquets for his church and the Warren Christian School. Earl also created a monthly church social…”Pairs and Spares” with his wife, Margaret.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Koreen P. Palm of Warren, Ohio; son, Keith Redmond (Krista) Keeney of Marietta, Georgia; granddaughters, Colleen and Caleigh Calvey, of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Alexander W. Keeney of Marietta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Mildred (Jerry) Miller of Warren, Ohio and his cousin, Sonny Walters of Wisconsin, who he had a close relationship with.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Daniel F. Palm and his dog, Tippy.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Warren First Assembly of God Church, where Pastor Rich Wellar will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, and also from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday, January 24.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to First Assembly’s Missions, in his memory.

