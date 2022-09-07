LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl E. Huff, Sr., 98, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born November 16, 1923, in Greene Township, Ohio, the son of the late Guy Walter Huff, Sr. and Anna Jewell (Brewster) Huff.

On August 22, 1966, he married the former Eleanore Kendall. They have shared 56 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Earl was a truck driver at Morgan Lumber for 25 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII from July 29, 1943 through March 7, 1946. Earl received the following decorations/citations: American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, Phillippine Liberation Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon and Victory Medal.

He liked fishing, camping, bowling and was a member of the VFW. Earl loved his family and his dog, Missy. He loved spending time with his family and never met a stranger.

Earl is survived by his wife, Eleanore Huff of Leavittsburg, Ohio; children, Earl Huff, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Keith Huff, Sr. of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Terri (Mark) Cribley of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Dawn Huff of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Donald (Carol) Huff, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Susan Dorsey of Austintown, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Redick; son-in-law, Chris Redick; daughter-in-law, Linda Huff; siblings, Martin Lee, Donald, Sr., Guy Walter, Jr., Herbert, Sr., Elwood, Dorothy, Inez, Frances, Geraldine, Marjorie, Phyllis and Bonnie and grandson, David Redick.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

