Earl Cecil Metcalf, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Cecil Metcalf, 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home August 26, 2020.

He was born September 12, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert Earl and the late Madonna Lee (Shephard) Metcalf.

Earl was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1965 where he played the English horn and trumpet in the marching, jazz and dance bands.

He went on to serve honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Earl worked as a truck driver for most of his life.

He was a fantastic pool player, loved sports and was the team captain of some local baseball, basketball and bowling teams. Earl was a very smart man and he enjoyed working on and fixing vehicles.

He is survived by his five children; Katie Stambolia, Gina (Jay) Rigg, Marcy (Tom Clover) Metcalf, Jamielee (Adam) Zandarski and Luke Metcalf, sister, Donna Ming, John Conley who was like a brother to him as well as ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Metcalf and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements for cremation.

