E. Lee Foster, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – E. Lee Foster, D.O., FACOFP, 83, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Dr. Foster was born May 8, 1936, in Massillon, Ohio, to the late E.L. and Mary Foster.

He married his beloved Sandra Sue Waddill in 1960 in Park Baptist Church in Brookfield, Missouri, starting a 59-year love story.

Lee was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Bowling Green State University. He graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1961, interned in Grand Rapids Osteopathic Hospital and completed the Director of Medical Education program administered by the Ohio Regional Medical Program and Ohio State University. He received his certification by the American Board of General Practitioners in Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and his Fellowship Award in the College of Osteopathic Family Practitioners.

Dr. Foster started his career in Family Practice in Tucson, Arizona in 1962, relocating to Warren in 1965, where he opened a solo practice until 1972. He served as Director of Medical Education in Warren General Hospital from 1973-1976. That year he became one of the three original clinicians to start the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio, where he was promoted to full professor. In 1979, he returned to private practice in Cortland and retired in 2018. He devoted 55 years to the practice of medicine. He was devoted to his patients and the osteopathic profession, mentoring many young physicians.

Dr. Foster was very active in professional and civic organizations, serving in many elected offices of the Ohio Osteopathic Association, including President of the OOA in 1998. He was a member of the House of Delegates representing the OOA to the American Osteopathic Association for over 25 years. He served as Chief of Staff of Warren General Hospital and was on the Board of Trustees. He also served as President of the Western Reserve Academy of Osteopathic Medicine. His community activities included President of Warren Jaycees, past president of the Trumbull County, Eastern Ohio Chapter of the American Heart Association and member of the boards of the Warren Area Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army and Trumbull County Chapter of the American Red Cross. He was a deacon and an elder of Second Christian Church.

His honors include Ohio’s Family Practitioner of the Year in 1994, outstanding Local President, District 18 of the Ohio Jaycees, Junior Chamber International Senator and Warren’s Young Man of the Year Award. In 2012, he was awarded the Ohio Trustees Award from the OOA. And in 2016, he received the prestigious Trillium Award from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, recognizing those who have provided significant support for the college, helping it to thrive and grow.

Lee loved nature. He never wanted to cut a tree or kill a bug, although, Japanese beetles on his rose bushes were another story. An avid gardener, he grew beautiful flowers and liked to golf to feel the sun on his face. He was a good listener and had a wonderful sense of humor, believing that laughter is the best medicine. Lee knew a joke for every occasion, delighted in telling shaggy dog stories, and could recite anything by Spike Jones and the City Slickers. He loved classical music and opera, lightening storms, the funny papers, puzzles, roller coasters and Arizona sunsets. He was well known for his unquenchable sweet tooth and never met a donut or chocolate chip cookie too stale to eat but his favorite pastime was being with family. He cared about and supported all their endeavors. He was unfailingly kind, honest, respectful and beloved. He was a true gentlemen.

He is survived by his wife, Sandi; son, Allan (Gloria) Foster; daughter, Susan (Gary Lehman); two granddaughters, Caitlin and Emily Foster; great-grandson, Zedikiah Walker; his brother, George (Peggy) Foster; sister, Evelyn (Richard) Fierer; sister-in-law, Linda (David) Herhold; five nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Brian and brother-in-law, Earl Waddill.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Susan Francis will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, February 29, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, Kinsman, OH 44428 or the Ohio Osteopathic Foundation, 53 West 3rd Avenue, P.O. Box 8130, Columbus, OH 43201.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

