Duwayne Keith Collins, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duwayne Keith Collins, 66, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home.

He was born August 2, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Jimmy O. Collins and Rita M (St. Clair) Collins.

On February 16, 1980, he married Betty Jean and they have spent the last 39 years together.

Duwayne graduated from South East High School and was employed as a machine operator at many local manufacturing companies.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War and also with the Ohio National Guard in the Persian Gulf.

Duwayne enjoyed doing just about anything in the outdoors, but most of all, hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean (Poling) Collins of Warren, Ohio; children, Alfred H. Christner of Warren, Ohio; Andrew C. Christner of Braceville, Ohio; Margurete Platenak of Missouri; Kenneth M. Christner of Warren, Ohio; Sharon M. Christner, of Warren, Ohio and Elizabeth A. Smithberger of Warren, Ohio; mother, Rita M. (St. Clair) Collins; sisters, Linda, Charlene and Anna; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy O. Collins.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

