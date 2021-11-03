Duane LeRoy Crowe, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane LeRoy Crowe, 60, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born February 15, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Harold L. and Margaret E. (Taylor) Crowe.

Duane was a 1980 graduate of Champion High School and was employed as a process technician with Automations Plastics Inc. in Aurora for 37 years.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed watching Cleveland sports teams, Ohio State football and attending concerts.

He is survived by his siblings, Harold E. (Princess) Crowe of Snellville, Georgia, Russell Crowe of Champion, Ohio, Laura (David) Eaken of Newton Falls, Ohio and Bryan A. Crowe of Flint, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.