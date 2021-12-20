NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Earl West, 63, of North Bloomfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 25, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Jesse E. and Sarah “Sally” A. (Sutliff) West.

On May 16, 1992, he married the former Virginia M. Hammond and they have shared 29 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a 1977 graduate of Bristol High School and was employed as a miner at Best Sand for over 38 years.

Duane enjoyed farming, hunting trips to West Virginia and was an animal lover.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Gini” West of Bristol, Ohio; mother, Sarah “Sally” A. (Sutliff) West; two sons, Jesse A. (Monica) West of Bristolville, Ohio and Travis L. West of North Bloomfield, Ohio and siblings, Sheila (Tom) Doan of Southington, Ohio, James West of Bristolville, Ohio, Shirley (George) Slusher of Bristolville, Ohio and Shelly (Richard) Gibson of Bristolville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.