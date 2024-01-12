LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Alan Weddle, 61 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1962, in Miami, Florida, the son of the late Alan Weddle and the late Maxine Moore.

Duane was a talented carpenter.

He enjoyed being outdoors, drinking his beer and smoking his cigarettes.

He is survived by his children, Dawn (Scott) Kirk of Clovis, New Mexico, Stephanie (Eric) Laster of Canton, Ohio, Rachael (Joel) Krizel of Peoria Heights, Illinois and Cody (Darian) Weddle of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Samantha, Andrew, Kayden, Bonnie, Ayden, Aubrey, TJ, Morgan, Faith, Grace, Bowan, Liam, Lilly, Alayna, Isaiah and one-on-the-way and siblings, Nicole L. (Kevin) Parker-Elza of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Eric Elza of West Virginia and Denise (John) Burns of West Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Weddle and Dwaine Elza; twin baby sisters, Jessica and Angel; two grandchildren and his stepfather, Jimmy Elza.

Gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Duane Weddle’s home. Please contact his family if you need directions.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.