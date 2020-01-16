Duane A. Strock, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Alan Strock, 68, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 14, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Ora Strock and the late Catherine (Congdon) Strock.

Duane retired as a salesman from RD Banks and was currently working part time for Little Wing Cafe.

He enjoyed NASCAR, Cleveland sports teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his children, Jayden and Johnna Zumerling, both of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Patti Strock of Howland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Mym Strock of Southington, Ohio and nieces, Kirstin Peterson and Jenna Peterson both of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his big brother and best friend, Les Strock.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

A memorial service celebrating Duane’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Southington American Legion Post #751, 3145 Warren Burton Road, Southington, OH 44470 or the Southington Volunteer Fire Department, 4361 OH-305, Southington, OH 44470.

