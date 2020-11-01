Duane A. Bauer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With a sad heart, we announce the passing of our beloved Duane Bauer, age 90, on October 30, 2020 at his home. His health adversities in recent years have taken him to his final reward.

He was born on October 7, 1930 in Johnson, Ohio to Frank Bauer and Edith Michael Bauer Williams, both deceased. Duane had great respect and adoration for his step-father, Russell Williams, also deceased.

Our husband, father, stepfather and grandfather to a blended family, was a man of numerous talents and master skills. He was an awfully proud man to have built his life from being poor to one of comfort. He adored all of his jobs, his tenure as a lineman with United Telephone being his most cherished. He loved his work and he always enjoyed telling the tales of his experiences.

He was also very proud of his Veteran Army status, having served in the 8111th signal corp in Okinawa during the Korean War working in telecommunications, being honorably discharged in 1953.

We should all be so blessed to have had the love, adoration and devotion of his wife, Janice, who he married 47 years ago. Their adventures and life experiences shared, are testimony to all who knew them that “Soulmate” does exist. Jan’s devotion and care extended his life for years.

He was a father to six children, grandfather to nine and great-grandfather to eight. All of his family shared in the blessing of having him in their lives. He was tough when warranted but always loving and guiding. All of his children can tell stories of his wicked sense of humor, he made us all smile.

He was a man of many talents. He loved sports, devoted to all the Cleveland teams and played many himself, football, baseball, bowling, golf and horseshoes. He was good at them all. He mastered anything he tried. He was an artist, a poet, a woodworker, a gardener, a dancer, a builder, to mention only a few. All his children have furniture and paintings he did. He loved Christmas and always made it a highlight for his children’s memories.

His final days are testimony to all the lives he touched. His family and devoted wife, by his side, catering to his every need. We were blessed to have had him for so long and he will remain in our hearts forever.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and care.

Cremation has taken place.

Due to Covid, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to, Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

