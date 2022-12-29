WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doyle Lee Tibbs, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Forrest Tibbs and the late Blanche (Grimwood) Riggle.

Doyle was a retired auto salesman.

He loved cars, fishing, hunting, cooking, playing his guitar and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Donna Gump, Doyle Lee (Crystal Sutton) Tibbs, Amanda (Joe Halley) Tibbs, of Canton, Ohio and Jessica (James Buckley) Tibbs of Niles, Ohio; sisters, Virginia Higinbotham and Loretta Wilson; brothers, Darrel, Glenn and Don Tibbs; grandchildren, Syler, Sophie, Jocelyn and Joshua, Jr. and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Josh F. Tibbs; brothers, Forest, Gene, Dale, Shirley “Sam”, Gerald, Clay and Blaine Tibbs and sisters, Thelma Garvin and Juanita Kelly.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

