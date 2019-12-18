Dovie L. Phillips, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dovie L. Phillips, 89, of Niles, passed away on December 12, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on February 16, 1930, to Clifford Foster and Annie Lois (Fowler) Powell in Jackson, Georgia. She worked for Packard Electric, retiring in 1994.

Dovie was known for her beautiful penmanship. She loved to read books and play bingo. She was a hard working mother and lovingly took care of her children. She wrote the most inspiring poetry and letters instilling courage and strength for life’s journey.

Dovie is survived by her three sons, Robert J.(Stephanie C.) Bryant, Jr. of Buffalo, New York, Ronald (partner, Elaine Boyce) Bryant, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Terry Phillips of Lakepark, Florida; two sisters, Mary Bernice Reeves of Woodbridge, Virginia and Shirley(Swain) Bruce of Detroit, Michigan; grandchildren, Elijah I.(Cassie) Bryant, Sarah I. Bryant, Angela Scrivens, Valentino Dixon, Aristotle X. Bryant, Alekzander A. Bryant, Anastasia O. Bryant, Adovia M. Bryant, Abarryion H. Bryant, Teryn O. (Robert) Thomas, Taylor O. Phillips, Talera(Anthony) Battee, Kenneth (Jenna) Bryant, Jr., Vincente Bryant and a host of great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert J. Bryant and second husband, Oliver Phillips; sons, Kenneth B. Bryant and Barry D. Phillips; brother, Herbert Briggs and sister, Lena Thomas.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren, Ohio, with pastor Gerald Morgan officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren, Ohio, prior to the service.

Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.