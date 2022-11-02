CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Wayne Kellar, 51, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 6, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph J. and the late Katherine (Kozicki) Kellar.

Douglas was a 1989 graduate of Champion High School and Trumbull County Joint Vocational school.

He was a welder and worked at many fab shops in the area.

He was a die hard Steelers fan and enjoyed working on cars and welding jobs. He also like to go camping, fishing at the lake, target shooting and going to flea markets with his Dad.

Doulgas is survived by his father, Joseph J. Kellar of Warren, Ohio and brother, Ted (Joy) Kellar of Florida.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Kellar, Jr. and Jarrett Kellar.

No service will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

